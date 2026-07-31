Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Tigers On July 31

Soderstrom is hitting for a .243 BA, .338 OBP and .463 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 50 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Tigers have not named a starter.

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