Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Tigers On Aug. 1

Soderstrom is hitting for a .240 BA, .335 OBP and .458 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 50 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Framber Valdez (5-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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