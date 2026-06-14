Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Rockies On June 14

Soderstrom is hitting for a .237 BA, .333 OBP and .461 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 31 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.