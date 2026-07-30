Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Red Sox On July 30

Soderstrom is hitting for a .246 BA, .342 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 50 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (12-2) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 12-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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