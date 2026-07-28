Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Red Sox On July 28

Soderstrom is hitting for a .252 BA, .350 OBP and .481 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 50 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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