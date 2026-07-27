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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Red Sox On July 27

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, July 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .251 BA, .348 OBP and .473 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 49 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Twins.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (5-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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