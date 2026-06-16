Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Pirates On June 16

Soderstrom is hitting for a .244 BA, .337 OBP and .476 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 34 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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