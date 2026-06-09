Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Brewers On June 9

Soderstrom is hitting for a .237 BA, .333 OBP and .457 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 29 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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