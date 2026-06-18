Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Angels On June 18

Soderstrom is hitting for a .235 BA, .333 OBP and .462 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 35 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (8-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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