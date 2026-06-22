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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Face Rangers On June 22

Tyler Phillips will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Phillips has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Phillips is 1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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