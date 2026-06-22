Tyler Phillips And Marlins Face Rangers On June 22

Phillips is 1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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