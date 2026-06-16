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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Take On Phillies On June 16

Tyler Phillips will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Phillips has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Phillips is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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