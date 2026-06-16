Tyler Phillips And Marlins Take On Phillies On June 16

Phillips is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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