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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 1

Tyler Phillips will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Phillips has -104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Phillips is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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