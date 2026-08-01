Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 1

Phillips is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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