Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On July 29

O'Neill is hitting for a .210 BA, .294 OBP and .375 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 25 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.