Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 1

O'Neill is hitting for a .207 BA, .290 OBP and .369 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 25 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Cristopher Sanchez (13-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.

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