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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 1

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .207 BA, .290 OBP and .369 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 25 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Cristopher Sanchez (13-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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