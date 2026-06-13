Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Padres On June 13

O'Neill is hitting for a .188 BA, .286 OBP and .274 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 15 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

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