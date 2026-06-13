Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Padres On June 13
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .188 BA, .286 OBP and .274 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 15 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.