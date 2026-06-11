Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 11

O'Neill is hitting for a .177 BA, .279 OBP and .265 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .545 and he has scored 14 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.