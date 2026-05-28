Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 28
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .161 BA, .271 OBP and .237 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .508 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Rays.
Patrick Corbin (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.