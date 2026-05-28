Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 28

O'Neill is hitting for a .161 BA, .271 OBP and .237 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .508 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Rays.

Patrick Corbin (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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