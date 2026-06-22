Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On June 22

O'Neill is hitting for a .184 BA, .277 OBP and .272 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .549 and he has scored 15 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He is back in action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0 for 4 against the Mariners.

Samuel Aldegheri makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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