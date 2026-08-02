Tyler Mahle And Giants Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 2

Mahle is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.