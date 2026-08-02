Tyler Mahle And Giants Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 2
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Mahle is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.