Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Padres On Aug. 1
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Mahle is 3-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing three hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.