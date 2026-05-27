Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 27

Mahle is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.