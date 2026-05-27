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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 27

Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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