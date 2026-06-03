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Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers

Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers • #52 RP

Troy Melton And Tigers Face Rays On June 3

Troy Melton will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Melton has -106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Melton is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and four strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Troy Melton

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