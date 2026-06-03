Troy Melton And Tigers Face Rays On June 3

Melton is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and four strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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