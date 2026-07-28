Troy Melton And Tigers Square Off Against Orioles On July 28

Melton is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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