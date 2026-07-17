Troy Melton And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On July 17

Melton is 5-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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