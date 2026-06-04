Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Royals On June 4

Gray is hitting for a .252 BA, .301 OBP and .398 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. Gray has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Seth Lugo (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.