Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 12

Yesavage is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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