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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 12

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 12 at 7:37 p.m. ET. Yesavage has +126 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Yesavage is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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