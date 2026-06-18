Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 18

Yesavage is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.