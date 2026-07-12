Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 12

Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.