Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 12
Trey Yesavage will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up only one hit.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.