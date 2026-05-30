Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 30

Yesavage is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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