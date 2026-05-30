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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 30

Trey Yesavage will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Yesavage has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Yesavage is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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