Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 29

Yesavage is 4-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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