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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Face Mets On June 29

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 29 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Yesavage has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Yesavage is 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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