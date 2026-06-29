Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Face Mets On June 29

Yesavage is 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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