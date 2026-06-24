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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 24

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Yesavage has -105 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yesavage is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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