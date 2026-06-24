Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 24

Yesavage is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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