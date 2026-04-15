Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 15

Story is hitting for a .192 BA, .197 OBP and .274 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 1.3% walk rate. His OPS is .471 and he has scored four runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.