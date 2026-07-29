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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Tigers On July 29

Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Rogers has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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