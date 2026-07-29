Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Tigers On July 29

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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