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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 9

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rogers is 3-6 with a 6.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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