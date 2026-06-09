Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 9

Rogers is 3-6 with a 6.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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