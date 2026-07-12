Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Rockies On July 12

McDonald is 3-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.