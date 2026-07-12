Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Rockies On July 12
Trevor McDonald will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McDonald has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
McDonald is 3-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.