Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Cubs On June 7

McDonald is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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