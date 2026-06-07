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Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants

Trevor McDonald

San Francisco Giants • #72 RP

Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Cubs On June 7

Trevor McDonald will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. McDonald has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

McDonald is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor McDonald

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