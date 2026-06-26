Trevor McDonald And Giants Face Braves On June 26
Trevor McDonald will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET. McDonald has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday evening.
What It Means
McDonald is 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.