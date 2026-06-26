Trevor McDonald And Giants Face Braves On June 26

McDonald is 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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