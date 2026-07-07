Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 7

McDonald is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up just one hit.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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