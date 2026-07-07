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Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants

Trevor McDonald

San Francisco Giants • #72 RP

Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 7

Trevor McDonald will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. McDonald has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McDonald is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up just one hit.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor McDonald

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