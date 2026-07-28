Trevor Larnach And Twins Play Royals On July 28

Larnach is hitting for a .293 BA, .381 OBP and .457 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 47 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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