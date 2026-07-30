Trent Grisham And Yankees Face White Sox On July 30

Grisham is hitting for a .213 BA, .316 OBP and .382 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 52 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.

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