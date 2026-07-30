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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face White Sox On July 30

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grisham has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .213 BA, .316 OBP and .382 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 52 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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