Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On July 29

Grisham is hitting for a .216 BA, .319 OBP and .389 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 52 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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