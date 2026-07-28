Trent Grisham And Yankees Face White Sox On July 28

Grisham is hitting for a .215 BA, .317 OBP and .389 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 51 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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