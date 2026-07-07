Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Rays On July 7

Grisham is hitting for a .232 BA, .337 OBP and .414 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 44 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Ian Seymour (5-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.