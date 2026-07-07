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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Rays On July 7

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Grisham has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .232 BA, .337 OBP and .414 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 44 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Ian Seymour (5-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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