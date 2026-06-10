Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Guardians On June 10
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Grisham has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .227 BA, .337 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 37 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Grisham has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.
The Guardians will send Parker Messick (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.