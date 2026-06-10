Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Guardians On June 10

Grisham is hitting for a .227 BA, .337 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 37 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Grisham has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Parker Messick (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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