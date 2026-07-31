Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Cubs On July 31

Grisham is hitting for a .216 BA, .318 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 52 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Shota Imanaga (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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