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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Cubs On Aug. 2

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Grisham has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .214 BA, .317 OBP and .379 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 52 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Colin Rea (8-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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