Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Cubs On Aug. 2

Grisham is hitting for a .214 BA, .317 OBP and .379 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 52 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Colin Rea (8-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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