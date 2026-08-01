Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Cubs On Aug. 1

Grisham is hitting for a .214 BA, .315 OBP and .379 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 52 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

David Peterson (6-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.80 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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