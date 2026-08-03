Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Cardinals On Aug. 3

Grisham is hitting for a .211 BA, .313 OBP and .374 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 52 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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