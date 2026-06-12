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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 12

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 12 at 7:37 p.m. ET. Grisham has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .232 BA, .342 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 40 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Grisham has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Guardians.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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