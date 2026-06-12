Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 12

Grisham is hitting for a .232 BA, .342 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 40 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Grisham has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Guardians.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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